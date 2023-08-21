ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A motorcyclist is recovering after being hit by a car on Hudson Avenue and Upper Falls Monday, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers say the car went through the red light and struck the motorcycle that was going through as well. According to RPD, the vehicle left the scene of the crash before police arrived.

The motorcyclist, a 48-year-old Rochester man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries comprising of a laceration and pain to his body.

According to RPD, the motorcyclist was taken to Strong Hospital. The area has reopened to traffic. Police say the investigation remains ongoing.