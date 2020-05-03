Motorcyclist killed in wrong-way crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Police officers were called to reports of a shooting Sunday at the 200 block of Parsells Avenue at around 4:20 a.m.

Upon officers’ arrival, a male motorcyclist fled the scene.

Officers said the motorcyclist entered the inner loop heading westbound in the eastbound lane. The motorcyclist struck a vehicle near the Joseph Avenue exit.

According to officers, the motorcyclist was killed in the crash and the operator of the vehicle that had been struck sustained minor injuries.

The shots fired and crash are still under investigation.