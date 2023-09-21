ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 25-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a truck in the town of Covington, according to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the area of State Route 63 in Covington for reports of a serious injury collision involving a motorcycle and vehicle.

The Wyoming County Deputy Sheriff arrived on scene and found the motorcycle operator unresponsive in the road. Deputies said first responders and passing drivers attempted lifesaving efforts, but they were unsuccessful.

Investigators said Nicolas T. Stutes, 25, was driving a motorcycle northwest on State Route 63 when Stutes veered into the oncoming lane. Deputies said Stutes was passing a long line of vehicles while traveling fast.

Within that line of vehicles, according to deputies, a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox was making a left turn on Court Road. Deputies said the motorcycle hit the rear left corner of the Equinox as it was turning.

Deputies said Stutes fell off the motorcycle, and the Chevrolet Equinox went off the roadway, and crashed into a utility pole.

Stutes was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office. No injuries were reported by those who were in the Equinox at the time of the crash.