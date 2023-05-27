BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) – Police in Batavia are investigating a motorcycle crash that took place Friday on West Main Street at the Tops Supermarket intersection.

Officers identified the operator of the motorcycle as 34-year-old Gregory Vigiano of Batavia. According to the Batavia Police Department, Vigiano was heading eastbound on West Main Street when a passenger vehicle made an illegal left turn colliding with Vigiano.

Officers identified the driver of the passenger vehicle as 32-year-old Rebecca Santiago of Stafford.

Mercy Flight took Vigiano to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Vigiano is in guarded/ critical condition.

Officers issued Santiago tickets for making an illegal left turn and operating with a suspended driver’s license.

Anyone with further information about the crash is asked to call Officer Sam Freeman at (585) 345-6350 or submit a tip at www.bataviapolice.org.