WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A motorcyclist was seriously hurt in crash in Webster Friday night.

Police at the scene say the rider collided with a car on Holt Road, just south of Rt. 104, shortly before 10:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with multiple broken bones but he is expected to survive. His name has not been released.

No word on whether any tickets will be issued.