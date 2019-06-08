Motorcycle slides underneath Oregon patrol car Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PORTLAND, O.R. (KOIN-TV) - Dramatic dashcam video captured the moment a speeding motorcyclist lost control, crossed the centerline and slid underneath an oncoming patrol car.

Neither the rider nor the deputy were seriously hurt. But the motorcycle was sheared in half and the patrol car suffered extensive damage.

On Friday, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office tweeted video of the June 2 incident on Hwy 211 just outside of Molalla.

The eastbound rider lost contol and slid away from the patrol car as the motorcycle went underneath it. Witnesses told investigators the motorcyclist had been driving aggressively, the sheriff's office said.

The motorcyclist -- whose name was not released -- was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries and will recover. The sheriff's office cited the motorcyclist for reckless driving, not having a motorcycle endorsement and not having insurance.

The Oregon State Police arrived to investigate the crash the night it happened.