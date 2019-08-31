Mother of teen who drowned at Turning Point Park speaks out

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)– The mother of a teen who drowned last month is speaking out after she says police could have done more.

Police told Melissa Dozier that the death of her son was not suspicious and they are not looking to file charges.

“DA told me over the phone that there’s basically not enough to charge anyone in the death of my son,” Melissa Dozier said.

Police found 13-year old Ja’vir Hampton at turning point park. Initial reports say the boy drowned after going into the water for a swim.

That doesn’t sit right with Dozier. She says her son did not know how to swim and didn’t like water. Her son was also found with all his clothes on.

“It just makes me feel like someone needs to be held accountable. What were you holding back, what took so long, what really happened why did it happen,” Dozier said.

Dozier believes there was foul play. She wants police to take a closer look at what happened that night, and why it took so long for the call.

“Another hardest part of the whole situation is no ones being charged for it. There was a whole hour gap from the time my son drowned until 911 was called,” Dozier said.

“There’s 10 other states that have a law, that they have to report right away in case of accidents, you know, they can be prosecuted for not doing so,” Dozier said.

Dozier and her family want the laws here to change

“We’re researching a lot, We’re looking into other situation to compare where people were charged in the outcomes of a similar situation so that way we can make a change so this doesn’t happen again. Or if it does happen again, no one can get away with it as easily,” Dozier said.

At this time, the investigation is still ongoing.