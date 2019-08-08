Mother of suspected El Paso gunman called police weeks before the mass shooting

EL PASO, T.X. (CNN) — More information is coming to light on the suspected gunman in the shooting in El Paso, Texas, that left 22 people dead.

Patrick Crusius is sitting in jail and now, there is new information that his mom called police weeks before the mass shooting even happened.

She told police she was worried about her son’s age, 21, his maturity level, and lack of experience handling an AK-type firearm.

Her lawyers said a public safety officer told her, based on her description of the situation, her son was legally allowed to buy the gun.

That was it.

She didn’t give her name, or Patrick’s name, and police didn’t dig any deeper.

The Allen Police Department provided no reports documenting the call.

Her lawyers said the call was just to get more information and she wasn’t worried that her son posed a threat to anybody.

Whether that specific gun was used in the attack is still unclear right now.

Crusius has been charged with capital murder. He could eventually face federal hate crime and federal firearm charges.

Crusius was accused of killing 22 people at an El Paso Walmart on Saturday.