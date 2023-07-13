ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thursday, the family of 6-year-old Ryan Grantham, Jr. spoke to City Council, asking for action on Thurston Road. Ryan was struck and killed there last month while crossing the street. Family and friends want to ensure another tragedy like the one that claimed his life doesn’t happen again.

“Ryan was amazing. Ryan was like the little man of the house,” said Farasa Brown, Ryan’s mother.

Brown told News 8 that losing Ryan is a whole other level of agony. “I wouldn’t want anyone else to feel this pain,” she said.

Preventing other parents from experiencing her torment is what now motivates Brown to keep moving. Her work starts on Thurston, where Ryan was struck and killed. She’s asking Rochester City Council to do more in that neighborhood.

A memorial on Thurston Road (News 8 photo)

“That spot just needs some form of ‘slow down’, some form of caution. That area is no longer just adults; that area has a lot of children,” she said.

Where Ryan was struck, there are no crosswalks, and Brown’s mother —Ryan’s grandma— says cars fly up and down Thurston.

“Traffic is always, always, always over 25 miles per hour,” said Vanita Brown.

She added this discussion should have occurred ages ago.”It shouldn’t take the fact that we lose a six-year-old for this to have happened,” she said.

Ryan’s mom asking City Council for caution lights, more traffic lights, speed enforcement— anything to prevent another tragedy on Thurston. She called losing Ryan “a different type of pain” another level many folks can’t possibly imagine pic.twitter.com/KjL9ef34Zz — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) July 13, 2023

Farasa Brown said it remains to be seen what will happen next, the cards are in the hands of City Council.

“I have to breathe and just try to work with the city for them to see the danger in that area,” she said.

Both ladies told News 8 this is not just for Thurston Road– they said sadly, too many roadways in the city have issues that can easily lead to tragedy. They want to focus on all problem areas so that Ryan’s death was not in vain.