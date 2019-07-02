Mother and child hit in Ripley Street shooting

A mother and child were wounded Monday night in the city. They were apparent unintended targets of a shooting.

The shooting took place on Ripley street in Rochester. Ripley is between North Goodman and Webster avenue.

Police were called to a house there around 9 tonight. They found an 8-year-old child, shot in the hand, and her 21-year-old mother, shot in the leg.

Police say the shooting was not a random act and that the mother and child were not the targets.

“Whoever did the shooting was obviously looking for the person that they were trying to shoot, unfortunately the 8-year-old was shot along with her mom,” said Captain Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department.

Police say both mother and child will be okay. A third individual was home at the time, but was not injured.

So far, no one has been arrested.

