(WWTI) — In honor of National Ice Cream Month, Stewart’s Shops shared their top 10 half-gallon ice cream flavors.

Stewart’s credits their milk picked up daily from local dairy farms for their award-winning ice cream. The company works with 20 dairy farms in Washington, Saratoga and Rensselaer counties.

Classic flavors like chocolate and vanilla made the Top 10 list, along with some more adventurous options.

Here is the full list:

Peanut Butter Pandemonium Philly Vanilla Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Mint Cookie Crumble Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Chocolate Vanilla Brownie Cookie Sundae Vanilla/Chocolate/Strawberry Mint Chip

President Ronald Reagan declared July as National Ice Cream Month in 1984, according to the International Dairy Foods Association.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau website, Americans eat an average of 20 pounds of ice cream each year, about four gallons. Ice cream companies contribute more than $13 billion directly to the national economy.