ALBANY, N.Y. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in New York using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies in 2020, with ties broken by highest ranking since 2000.
Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last 4 years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and William round out the top five on the list.
1. Liam
2. Noah
3. Lucas
4. Jacob
5. Ethan
6. Joseph
7. Michael
8. Benjamin
9. James
10. Alexander
11. Mason
12. Oliver
13. Jack
14. Daniel
15. Matthew
16. David
17. Dylan
18. Logan
19. Aiden
20. Henry
21. Jayden
22. William
23. Ryan
24. Leo
25. Anthony
26. Samuel
27. John
28. Jackson
29. Elijah
30. Owen
31. Isaac
32. Theodore
33. Sebastian
34. Gabriel
35. Nicholas
36. Luca
37. Christopher
38. Levi
39. Carter
40. Julian
41. Thomas
42. Aaron
43. Andrew
44. Joshua
45. Asher
46. Nathan
47. Mateo
48. Luke
49. Adam
50. Grayson