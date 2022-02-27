ALBANY, N.Y. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in New York using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies in 2020, with ties broken by highest ranking since 2000.

Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last 4 years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and William round out the top five on the list.

1. Liam

2. Noah

3. Lucas

4. Jacob

5. Ethan

6. Joseph

7. Michael

8. Benjamin

9. James

10. Alexander

11. Mason

12. Oliver

13. Jack

14. Daniel

15. Matthew

16. David

17. Dylan

18. Logan

19. Aiden

20. Henry

21. Jayden

22. William

23. Ryan

24. Leo

25. Anthony

26. Samuel

27. John

28. Jackson

29. Elijah

30. Owen

31. Isaac

32. Theodore

33. Sebastian

34. Gabriel

35. Nicholas

36. Luca

37. Christopher

38. Levi

39. Carter

40. Julian

41. Thomas

42. Aaron

43. Andrew

44. Joshua

45. Asher

46. Nathan

47. Mateo

48. Luke

49. Adam

50. Grayson