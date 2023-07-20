ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After all the rain and flooding in parts of our region, mosquitoes are becoming a big nuisance this summer.

A local extermination company says mosquitoes breed in water, and that’s the reason for the abundance of them. They’ve been getting more calls this summer to clear out the blood-sucking insects.

Mosquito Joe is an extermination company specializing in mosquitoes, ticks, and fleas. They say they’ve noticed an influx in call for help to get rid of these pesky insects.

Although mosquitoes can carry diseases like West Nile and Malaria, the company says they’re mostly just a pain in the neck, the diseases are rare. So far this year, statewide only 323 cases of West Nile Virus have been reported by the New York State Department of Health.

According to the CDC, some ways you can prevent mosquito bites is using insect repellent, treating clothing and gear with permethrin, and wearing long sleeves and pants.

Mosquito Joe says the best way to keep mosquitoes away is to clean up any standing water. Brandon Lewis is an applicator for Mosquito Joe and he says they’ve been getting more calls and that’s because mosquitoes rely on water, and we’ve had a lot of rain lately.

“With the on and off rain, mosquito eggs tend to go dormant during the winter, assuming they do the same thing for summertime and everything like that,” he says. So, with light rain, water puddles form, they breed in those puddles, lay eggs, and if those puddles dry up, those eggs go dormant. That happens in a couple other spots, and we get some heavy rain, and it activates all those eggs. Eggs are no longer dormant and they’re all hatching at once.”

They treat standing water with larvicide, a natural enzyme that larva eat. The larvicide kills them before they’re fully grown.