Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, September 6

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Happy Friday! Here are your local headlines in the Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, September 6, 2019.

A search for a missing man from the town of Sweden has been cancelled. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say 88-year-old Lauren McCracken was located by deputies in Cattaraugus County after his car went into a ditch. Officials say he was taken to a local hospital for a precautionary evaluation.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. Police say 27-year-old Joel Stephany was last seen on August 27 in the North Clinton Avenue area. He is described as a white male, 6’0” tall, 190 lbs., with long brown hair. He has a roman numeral tattoo on his left arm and was last seen wearing green pants and a blue flannel shirt. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Traffic patterns for airplanes in Rochester have been different for the past two weeks — the planes have been flying over Brighton instead of the city. The Airport’s Director said the change in air traffic was due to maintenance on the main runway. That work was finished Thursday.

Seneca Park Zoo is hosting its final ZooBrew of the summer tonight. There will be food, drinks and live music from local favorites including Teagan & the Tweeds. The 21-and-up event starts at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the gate or $8 in advance.

Friday will be cool and dry with morning temperatures in the high 40s and lower 50s. Clouds will thicken throughout the day as temperatures hit a high somewhere in the low 70s.