Morelle introduces legislation to prevent gender discrimination

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) – Congressman Joe Morelle and Congresswoman Doris Matsiu (D-CA) announced legislation Monday that is set to provide more resources, training, and technical assistance to address gender discrimination in education throughout the nation.

Named the Patsy T. Mink and Louise M. Slaughter Gender Equity in Education Act (GEEA), the legislation would establish an Office for Gender Equity to support state and local educational institutions in further implementing the provisions of Title IX, the federal law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in education programs and activities.

To read the full text of the legislation, go here.