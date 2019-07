ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Congressman Joe Morelle spoke at a press conference on Saturday morning at Nazareth College to introduce legislation he co-sponsored to make sure that members of the US Women’s National Soccer Team received the same pay that those on the US Men’s National Soccer Team receive.

Morelle was joined by local women’s soccer players as well as Nazareth Women’s Soccer Head Coach, Gail Mann.