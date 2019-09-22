Morelle calls on DOJ to investigate RCSD finances

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Congressman Joe Morelle will address the local media on Sunday evening in regards to him calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the Rochester City School District’s financial troubles.

The RCSD Board of Education made public that internal audits revealed overspending in the District’s 2018-19 budget on Friday.

The reports suggested a financial gap of nearly $50 million. This is the equivalent of a 5-percent overspend in RCSD’s 2018-18 budget.

“The District’s continued failings ultimately amount to students in the City of Rochester, the vast majority of whom are students of color, being denied their fundamental right to an equal and adequate education,” Morelle wrote in the letter to the DOJ. “Since the District continues to abdicate their responsibility to our children, it is my hope that the DOJ might intervene to ensure justice for our students and their families.”