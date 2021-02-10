Morelle calls for economic investment plan

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rep. Joe Morelle (D-25) is renewing his call for legislation to aid in economic recovery as the pandemic continues.

The Innovation Centers Acceleration Act would establish an $80 billion investment along nine locations — or innovation centers — over the span of nine years.

Those locations would be selected through a national competition. Morelle said this would be a great way to stimulate the economy and create jobs.

“This could be a transformative investment in Monroe County,” Morelle said, “and other cities like Monroe county across the country — that are desperately looking for investment capitol to really help foster, and grow, and catalyze on their entrepreneurial and research facilities.”

From 2005 to 2017 five innovation hubs accounted for more than 90% of the nation’s innovation sector growth.