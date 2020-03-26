More triage tents popping up at area hospitals

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More people are starting to show up at testing drive throughs. and hospitals are preparing for a wave of patients.

Rochester Regional Health is opening more triage tents to the public. One of the locations is at Unity Hospital on Long Pond Road in Greece. Health care professionals are taking these steps to be safe when dealing with patients.

Greece police officers continue to patrol the hospital’s entrance. They say it’s to screen patients and deal with traffic.

Representatives from Rochester Regional Health say the sites are designed to keep patients safe while decreasing the potential exposure to COVID-19. Patients will be evaluated for different medical issues, not just for the virus.

The intent is to try to limit the exposure to staff and other patients as much as possible.

“We are trying to evaluate patients while they’re in the car so each of the sites has a setup where we can sort of do a serpentine line,” said Director of Operations and Emergency Medicine at Rochester Regional Health, Ethan Vaiana.

This isn’t the only location that’s participating, Rochester Regional also has these drive throughs set up in Batavia and Clifton Springs.

They ask that you call before visiting a site.