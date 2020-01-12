More than 6,000 without power in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Early Sunday morning, RG&E counted 6,987 customers in Monroe County were without power due to strong wind gusts. A number of these power outages were caused by trees that had fallen on power lines, as well.

Henrietta had 2,442 customers without power by 8 a.m. As many as 1,609 customers in Ogden were without power at the same time.

Perinton, Pittsford, and Chili each had more than 580 customers without power.

RG&E counted 729 customers in Perinton without power by 8:35 a.m.

The traffic lights were out at the intersections where Ayrault Road and Marsh Road meet Pittsford Palmyra Road in Perinton because of the strong winds at 7 a.m.

RG&E crews are working to repair downed wires and power outages.

