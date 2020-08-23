More than 600 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced Sunday there are 663 new confirmed cases and 33 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 8 additional confirmed deaths and four new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 110,658, probable cases to 1,330, confirmed deaths to 2,380, and 124 probable deaths.

As of Saturday, a total of 954,442 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC has identified that the number of tests performed was duplicated on four days:

“May 1, June 1, July 1 and August 1. Today, we’re removing the duplication of numbers for those four days, which leads to a decrease of approximately 21,000 for the total number of tests performed in the state. This duplication in no way affected the results of tests (positive or negative); the number of tests for those four day were counted twice during a data processing error. The processing issue has been corrected.”

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 4,450 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 14.9 percent.