We have had some good heat today as temperatures climbed to the upper 80s to near 90°. The warm and muggy air remains into Monday as overnight lows only drop to the middle 60s. Ample sunshine starts Monday and temperatures quickly climb back into the upper 80s. A few showers and thunderstorms will again be possible along a lake breeze boundary, but more organized showers and storms do not form until a more robust frontal boundary passes through overnight into Tuesday. There are hints that we could even see some strong storms overnight if enough forcing remains in place through the overnight hours.

The storm threat could mean some gusty winds and frequent lightning for early Tuesday morning. Once the front moves through, skies should clear out and Tuesday afternoon temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the lower 80s. Cooler air continues to pour over the region and a nice refreshing Wednesday is in store with temperatures starting in the 50s and only finishing in the 70s. Humidity should be low here as well.