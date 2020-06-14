More than 2,000 complaints filed against Minneapolis police since 2013

MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. (CNN) – Since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, CNN has learned that many officers there are rarely disciplined when complaints are filed against them. Derek Chauvin, who had his knee on Floyd’s neck, had 18 prior complaints filed against him, but was only reprimanded twice.

CNN investigative reporter Drew Griffin learned more, below.

In the midst of the video that horrified a nation, Michelle Gross heard a bystander call out a badge number: 1087. She said she recognized that number as Chauvin.

Gross leads a Minneapolis group called Communities United Against Police Brutality.

“And so when I saw the name, I said, ‘oh, him.’ I wasn’t surprised,” Gross said. “And part of the reason that I was familiar with Derek Chauvin’s record is because when you start to see those same officers over and over again with multiple complaints, their names lodge in your brain.”

For two decades, her organization has been tracking complaints against Minneapolis Police officers. The data is limited, and the investigative details are not public, but the outcomes are clear. On the City’s website, there are thousands of complaints with no discipline.

Minneapolis police have racked up 2,013 complaints in seven years, and only 31 of those ended in serious discipline. That’s about 1.5 percent.

“We have so failed to address police conduct in this community, it made it literally inevitable that somebody was going to die this way,” Gross said.

Chauvin has at least 18 complaints against him, and his partner that night, Tou Thao, has six. Five have been dismissed with no discipline and one is still pending.

In 2017, Thao and his partner were sued for using “unreasonable force” by a man who was punched and kicked so hard that his teeth broke, though he had not committed a crime. The City and officers denied any wrongdoing and settled for $25,000.

Minneapolis police have a long history of allegations of excessive force, lawsuits, and even intervention from the Federal Department of Justice. Leaders come and go without fixing the problems.

“Well, if I had an easy answer about why we haven’t gotten more done with police reform in Minneapolis, we wouldn’t be in this mess today,” Former Minneapolis Mayor R.T. Rybak said.

Rybak was the Mayor of Minneapolis from 2002 to 2014. He changed the police chief three times. He says he also fought for more transparency in complaints, fought to bring in minority officers and fought for better training to help the mentally ill.

“But when we see over and over again the data, the complaints filed that went nowhere and continue to go nowhere, I really have to question whether or not there was a sincere attempt to restructure the Minneapolis police department,” Griffin said to Rybak.

“It’s the right question, and someone like me should stand before you and have to answer that,” Rybak said. “So I don’t want to leave the impression I didn’t try. But I did not get the job done. And now is the time to get the job done.”

Phillip Atiba Goff is the co-founder of the Center for Policing Equity.

“If we think the problem here is how policing is really bad in the United States, we missed the point,” Goff said

Goff says the point is that there are entire communities lacking grocery stores, lacking jobs, lacking good education. He said the data must be used for far more than law enforcement.

“So I’m talking about measuring everything that we need to to ensure that those communities can be healthy, safe and empowered to determine their own outcomes, not just policing behavior, not just complaints against officers, every darn thing,” Goff said. “Police are the spark he says, but it is historic disinvestment of black communities that is the real powder keg.”

The City of Minneapolis told Griffin that most complaints against officers are low-level. The City also says that in 300 cases, officers received coaching instead of actual discipline, but it is not clear what exactly the coaching entails. A former Minneapolis chief told Griffin that if one of her officers was coached for bad behavior, even repeatedly, she wouldn’t know it.