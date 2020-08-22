More than 170,000 in the US have died from COVID-19

(CBS) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide now tops 23 million, and that number is continuing to climb rapidly. The United States has seen well over 5.5 million cases, and more than 176,000 people in the country have died due to the virus, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

“Six months ago, none of us could have imagined how our world — and our lives — would be thrown into turmoil by this new virus,” World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in late June.

“We all want this to be over. We all want to get on with our lives. But the hard reality is this is not even close to being over,” he said. “Although many countries have made some progress, globally the pandemic is actually speeding up.”

Here are the answers to some of your questions about the virus — as the world continues to face it, fight it, and understand it.