A medical worker shows the process for rapid coronavirus testing on the new Abbott ID Now machine at a ProHEALTH center in Brooklyn on August 27, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT) – Broome County COVID-19 positive cases continue to surge with more than 100 new cases confirmed on Saturday.

Today Broome County is reporting over 100 new positives. 373 active positives, 1500+ in quarantine. If you see a violation report it here: https://t.co/jaqtbPkiBn I need everyone to STAY HOME to reduce spread or we will be at risk of our schools and businesses being shut down. — Jason Garnar (@jasongarnar) October 3, 2020

Health officials said there were 78 new cases reported on Friday.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar released the information on Twitter.