But some teachers feel contract needs more work

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tuesday evening, the Rochester Teachers Association approved a contract for the next three years, and the District School Board voted 7-0 in favor of it. In short, the board says it will strengthen the collaboration between teachers and the district — it will also help to retain teachers at a time when the district is facing a staffing shortage.

The contract will give an annual 3.8% salary increase and a recruitment and a retention incentive of $1,500 to teachers. It also provides hourly compensation for professional and curriculum development, and reinforces the commitment that teachers regularly communicate with parents, amongst other things.

“I think we’ve got a contract that is good for kids and fair for teachers,” said Dr. Camine Peluso, Superintendent of Schools.

Peluso said this negotiation has a focus on keeping teachers in the district.

“We did add a retention bonus for our staff for this year and for next year and for next year– using money from American Rescue Plan Funds,” he said.

But 6th-grade teacher Audrey Sowell says this contract needs more work. She says down the road in a different district, life is better for teachers.

“Less stress. More pay. More support,” said Sowell.

Those three factors she said would attract top-quality educators.

“We need qualified PAID teachers who want to come into this district,” she said.

However, Teachers Union President Adam Urbanski said 80 percent of teachers supported this contract on Tuesday, and it’s competitive.

“We’re hearing from teachers overwhelmingly that they recognize the contract is indeed good for students and fair to teachers,” he said.

This contract was retroactive July 1 of last year.

