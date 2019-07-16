More limo safety bills in the works following Schoharie crash

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — There’s a renewed focus in Albany on limousine safety, after legislators failed to pass most of the new rules they considered this year.

This comes after a limousine crash in Schoharie in October that killed 20 people.

Of the senate’s package of nine limo safety bills, only one increasing insurance limits also passed the assembly this session.

Assemblymember Angelo Santabarbara is now sponsoring three more safety bills.

The plan would force all limos to have seat belts and emergency window exits if they carry nine or more passengers.

It would also give the DOT the power to seize vehicles if the horn isn’t working.