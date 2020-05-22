1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

More funding is being made available for small businesses

News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo was in New York City to give his daily coronavirus briefing.

During his briefing, Cuomo announced the New York Forward Loan Fund, where New York State is setting aside over $100 million in funding that will provide flexible and affordable loans to small businesses.

It will focus on MWBEs that did not receive federal funding assistance. Cuomo said the focus will be on businesses with 20 or fewer employees and that gross less than $3 million a year. For more information, visit esd.ny.gov/nyforwardloans.

The governor also said the if the number of deaths continues to decrease and the number of tracers is increased, both Long Island the Mid-Hudson region could begin to open next week. In preparation of that, construction staging is permitted in those two regions.

New York State is also launching a new testing pilot program with 53 independent pharmacies, where 70,000 tests can be done each week. Cuomo urges everyone who has symptoms or New Yorkers who have been exposed to someone who may have coronavirus, to get a test. Visit coronavirus.health.ny.gov to find a testing site near you.

Click the player below to watch Friday’s briefing:

Click here to see the slideshow presentation

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss