More frustration builds from local small businesses over the PPP loans

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The federal paycheck protection program is rebooting. While local small businesses are applying for these loans, some are facing challenges.

Like Altered Image in the North Winton Village in Rochester, it closed in late March and applied for the program in the first round. But it took almost three weeks for them to receive it. The owner says they didn’t get the full loan they requested. On top of that, they’re still waiting for the unemployment application to be processed

“I’m just gonna be grateful to be getting anything. Because obviously I need the expenses you know pay for the shop so we can can re-open if not I don’t know what financially are we going to be in and i don’t want to come out of this extremely in debt I’d rather at least be where we were before we closed,” said Manny Tomayo, owner.

The business is an appointment based barbershop. Once it reopens the owner says they’ll ask clients to stay in their cars until their barber is ready and maintain social distancing.

Meanwhile, one business that is hopeful it will get approved is Juliano’s Auto Parts in Sodus. The shop tried to apply for the program in the first round and their bank told them the program was out of money. They will be trying again for this second round, but overall the shop says it’s been frustrating.

“Right now the only way we can keep our business afloat is, we’re scrapping all of our product and shipping it in. We’re taking a hit. We usually get a 200 gross ton and now because of the pandemic we’re a hit of 130. so it kind of took a hit on us,” said Nicholas Genaro, Director of Operations of Juliano’s Auto Parts.

This year will be 70 years since the shop has been open and they are hoping it will stay open for 30 plus years.