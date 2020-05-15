More Eastview Mall retails offering curbside pickup as part of Phase One of state’s reopening

1  of  76
Closings
VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) – Area shopping malls added stores that are offering curbside pick up. They are the state’s reopening phase one. Currently, thirteen stores are offering curbside pick up at Eastview Mall in Victor and four of them were newly added Friday. 

There are six sites around the mall where people can park, communicate with the retailer and receive their stuff. Mall General Manager Mike Kauffman hopes the curbside pickup will help stores move forward.

“ I think the benefit they will see is relatively minimal. I think most of our tenants are finding that their labor hours are going to be better spent preparing their store for  when the mall opens,” sadi Kauffman. 

The general manager said they have started to put safety health precautions in the mall once they reopen to the general public in two weeks

According to Kauffman, the mall will be installing touchless entrances, placing a mask policy, have placed more than 100 floor signs reminding people of social distancing, adding 24 sanitizing stations and rearranging seat spacing in the food court area. 

“All of our employees well this isn’t going to be obvious, but there will be a protocol for them to either have their temperature taken or some form of a questionnaire answer indicating that they don’t have any symptoms,” said Kauffman. “So we’re really really paying obviously a lot of attention to making sure shoppers are safe and mall employees are safe.” 

Kauffman these are the next steps the mall is taking moving forward. He added the mall hasn’t lost any stores since the start of the pandemic. 

Important Notes About Curbside Pick Up:

– When you complete your transaction please coordinate with the store on which curbside pick up location they would like you to use (see map below).

– When you arrive at the mall, park in a designated curbside space. Contact the store and please stay in your vehicle. The mall is currently still not open to shoppers.

– Curbside hours are limited to Monday-Saturday 11am-7pm and Sunday 12pm-6pm (with the exception of stores and restaurants with exterior entrances).

Participating Retailers at Eastview Mall / Eastview Commons

Best Buy Mobile: (585) 421-4099
Bonefish Grill: (585) 223-7059  
Champps Americana: (585) 223-3310 (starting 5/25)
Home Depot: (585) 223-2510
LEGO: (585) 223-9686
Oriental Rug Mart: (585) 223-0233
Pearle Vision: (585) 425-4770
PF Chang’s China Bistro:  (585) 223-2410
Pottery Barn: (585) 223-1830 (starting 5/18)
Staples: (585) 425-8130
Target: (585) 425-0800
The Source Fine Jewelers: (585) 433-2005
Von Maur: (585) 223-3417 (starting 5/18)
Williams-Sonoma: (585) 223-1660 (starting 5/18)

