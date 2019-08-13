More customer service problems for Frontier Communications

IRONDEQUOIT, NY – (WROC) – Some Frontier Communications customers have been without phone and internet service for almost a week.

“We’ve bee without DSL, which is the Internet, and phone service since Friday,” said Richard Moll, a Frontier Communications customer. “Today is Tuesday around noon.”

Frontier Communications says 60 customers in the Point Pleasant and Seabreeze area are without phone or Internet service. But everyone was not told.

“They said a transformer blew down the street,” said Melissa Butera , a hair salon owner in Seabreeze. “They had a fire and all the phone lines north of Dewberry had been compromised.

“No one at Frontier told me why we were out of service,” said Moll.

Moll called customer service several times.

“In fact one of the times I called the person on the other end of the phone said a technician would come,” said Moll. “But if they came into the house that they would have to charge me.”

Frontier communications says crews have been working since the weekend to restore service. For Butera not having a phone is hurting business. Along with Moll she’s not to happy with customer service.

“Yesterday morning they told me it would be fixed by yesterday afternoon,” said Butera. Last night they said by today. Today they said maybe tonight or tomorrow.”

News 8 reached out to Frontier Communications to ask when service would be restored. “Service is restored to half the affected customers and Frontier expects to complete all restorations within the next day,” said Javier Mendoza, a representative for the telecommunications provider. “We thank our customers for their patience.”

Last week the Public Service Commission ordered Frontier Communications to fix their problems and do a better job. The PCS received a report that showed an increase of customer complaints and poor service.