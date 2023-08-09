ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With nearly 80 people seeking asylum arriving in Monroe County and dozens of families and individuals expected to follow in the coming weeks, News 8 is taking a closer look at what the plan entails, and the responsibility Monroe County will have.

With New York City hitting its breaking point in sheltering the 90,000 individuals which have arrived in the state since last spring, communities across the state have been tasked with takin on the extras.

It is important to note, asylum is a legal form of protection for those fleeing persecution or fear of death in their home country. While local governments and state lawmakers have been continuously pushing the federal government for a more streamline application process for asylees. Those seeking asylum are only expected to grow larger in scale.

Monroe County and the City of Rochester have continued to ephasize, all of the funding for asylees in our community is being footed by New York City.

“But I want to be clear, as the County Executive said, we’re meeting the moment but we have every expectation that what we were promised will be delievered. Promises made, have to be promises kept. So we expect the food to be paid for, we expect the transportation to be paid for, the security to be paid for, we expect all those things to be paid for,” says Rochester City Mayor Malik Evans.

According to a New York Times report from July, New York City awarded DocGo a $432 million contract, formally taking effect in May, without any competitive bidding. In an email response, DocGo tells News 8 the mobile medical company provides medical care, case management support, licensed social workers, onsite security, and transportation.

The company also says it will provide necessary amenities, including meals, laundry service and shuttle service to community resources.

Supplemental services are set to be identified locally, with a priority given to miniority, women and veteran owned businesses. County leaders say it is understood there may be some gaps in needs, particulary right away. Several organizations, like United Way, are offering support.

“Both the County and DocGo have been in contact with Monroe County businesses and community based organizations with the intent to contract locally for necessities such as food, security and other support services,” says Monroe County Executive Adam Bello during a news conference this week about the asylum families.

“If you are so moved to volunteer and support as we are working on hygine kits, we’re working on emergency food, were working for diapers, we’re looking for all the things you can imagine that families, when they come with nothing are in need of. We are looking for time, and that is what we need in this moment to supply all the supports needed for these families as they relocate so we have time for the furhter planning,” says Jamie Saunders, CEO of United Way of Greater Rochester.

To specify, the county does not have a contract with NYC. The county’s main role is to continue to review the emergency housing plan every 30 days to ensure the needs and support required are met. The county tells News 8 there is no current end date for the contract between NYC and DocGo at this time.

A copy of the document DocGo sent to News8 can be viewed below: