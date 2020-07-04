Monroe County’s COVID numbers on July 4

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed 32 new cases of the coronavirus in Monroe County on Saturday. There are no new deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours. In total there are 3,744 confirmed cases in Monroe County.

These new individuals include:

2 Females, 2 Males; 10-20

8 Females, 4 Males; 20-30

4 Females, 1 Male; 30-40

3 Females, 1 Male; 40-50

4 Females, 1 Male, 1 Nonbinary; 50-60

1 Male, 60-70

The DPH confirmed there are 77 people who are hospitalized with the virus and eight of those patients are on ventilators.

Also, 3,308 people have recovered from the coronavirus in the county.