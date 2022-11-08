ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Board of Elections is reporting about 14% of registered voters have already hit the polls Tuesday.

The City of Rochester has seen 10.6% turnout and the rest of the county is at 15.2% as of 11 a.m. All total, 62,225 people have voted. These results do not include early voting nor absentee numbers.

To offer some context, during the last midterm elections, in 2018, voter turnout ended up at 62.2% by the end of Election Day.

Monroe County historical voter turnout

2021: 30.1%

2020: 78.1%

2019: 39.8%

2018: 62.2%

2017: 38.1%

2016: 76.0%

Keep checking back with rochesterfirst.com as we’ll be updating numbers up until polls close at 9 p.m.