300 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County since March, 24 new cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A somber milestone regarding the coronavirus pandemic locally.

Monroe County Department of Public Health officials said Tuesday that there was one new COVID-19 death — which puts the to-date virus death toll at 300 since March.

Officials also reported 24 new cases Tuesday, to bring the to-date total to 5,852.

Officials say 29 people are currently hospitalized with the virus throughout the Rochester and Finger Lakes region, while six of those patients are receiving treatment in an ICU.

Ages of new cases is as follows:

 Female under 10
2Male under 10
3Female 10-19
1Male 10-19
2Female in her 20s
1Male in his 20s
6Female in her 30s
1Male in his 30s
2Female in her 40s
 Male in his 40s
2Female in her 50s
 Male in his 50s
 Female in her 60s
2Male in his 60s
1Female in her 70s
 Male in his 70s
 Female in her 80s
 Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
1Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
24TOTAL NEW CASES

