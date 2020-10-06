300 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County since March, 24 new cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A somber milestone regarding the coronavirus pandemic locally.
Monroe County Department of Public Health officials said Tuesday that there was one new COVID-19 death — which puts the to-date virus death toll at 300 since March.
Officials also reported 24 new cases Tuesday, to bring the to-date total to 5,852.
Officials say 29 people are currently hospitalized with the virus throughout the Rochester and Finger Lakes region, while six of those patients are receiving treatment in an ICU.
Ages of new cases is as follows:
|Female under 10
|2
|Male under 10
|3
|Female 10-19
|1
|Male 10-19
|2
|Female in her 20s
|1
|Male in his 20s
|6
|Female in her 30s
|1
|Male in his 30s
|2
|Female in her 40s
|Male in his 40s
|2
|Female in her 50s
|Male in his 50s
|Female in her 60s
|2
|Male in his 60s
|1
|Female in her 70s
|Male in his 70s
|Female in her 80s
|Male in his 80s
|Female in her 90s
|1
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|24
|TOTAL NEW CASES