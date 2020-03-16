1  of  55
Closings
Monroe County suburban libraries close, City branches remain open

News
Posted: / Updated:
Generic-library-jpg_20160406155006-159532

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – All suburban libraries in Monroe County will close Sunday, March, 15.

City libraries will remain open. Library directors made the decision to close to support the recommendation of social distancing in response to COVID-19.

In some branches, staff will be available to answer phones and emails. Some will provide curbside pickup of library materials, and a few are planning to stream storytimes and other programs online.

Libraries are also buying more e-books and e-audiobooks, which can be accessed through Libraryweb.org, or by clicking here.

Streaming video content is available through Hoopla, a product provided by some MCLS locations, including the City of Rochester, Gates, and Greece.

Check your local library website for specific information about your community library.

