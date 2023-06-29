The full news conference is available at the video player at the bottom of this article.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 2,200 cars have been stolen as of June 1, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said during a news conference held Thursday to address the wave of stolen vehicles in our region.

“How long until more innocent people are killed?” – @monroesheriffny, @RochesterNYPD, & @WebsterNYPolice have gathered to demand things change with current bail laws & parents keeping their children under control to not get involved with stealing cars & other violent crime. #ROC pic.twitter.com/d0ge8wAyBv — Alex Love (@AlexWROCLove) June 29, 2023

Deputies say of the 112 youth who’ve been arrested by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office so far this year in car theft cases, 30 have been caught again stealing cars.

Out of all the juveniles who have been arrested so far this year, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office explained dozens were repeat offenders. They believe it’s due to the current “Raise the Age” part of bail laws that prevent officers and deputies from keeping teenagers who commit these crimes behind bars as they await trial.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello explained one option is to open up a new detention facility. He says at the facility, these teenagers can be brought and receive proper counseling and treatment while making it mandatory for parents to be involved.

Bello proposes this protocol would replace the current one of releasing them on appearance tickets with no home to go to.

“We can do the expedited appearance ticket. We can do the daily supervision with that child and their family but what we can’t do is mandate it,” Bello said. “The court has to do that, and the law has to allow for that. This new facility would do is give the police another option so when they do arrest a young person, the ability to mandate it that you go to this other office so you can sit down and figure out what is the circumstance.”

But to do that, Executive Bello and law enforcement argue the state must amend current bail laws to give agencies and judges more power to issue these punishments after juveniles are arrested in car thefts and other serious crimes, as well as grants from the state to build the facility.

Also at the conference, Webster Police Chief Dennis Kohlmeier explained the string of shoplifters and stolen cars that were found within hours of each other on Wednesday.

Many of the thefts are linked to certain models of Kia and Hyundai vehicles and the lack of anti-theft protections.

Sheriff Baxter provided several examples of how he feels law enforcement is challenged due to recent changes in laws dealing with youthful offenders. “Cops are doing their job each night. It’s time for others to do their jobs.”

Thursday afternoon, Sheriff Todd Baxter posted an essay outlining what he sees as the challenges in tackling the recent trend of teenagers stealing cars and using them to commit other crimes.

READ: Sheriff Baxter essay on crime involving teens

FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: