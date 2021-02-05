Monroe County Sheriff’s Office lists crisis intervention support in reform plan

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is also introducing a reform plan, following the call to reimagine policing across the state.

The plan calls for five pillars:

Transparency and trust Leadership and training Values based culture Community engagement Crisis intervention support

“One of the pillars, transparency and trust — we’d like to put to together a nice sheriff’s website place for people to go see what our call volume looks like what kind of job’s we’re looking at if there are any critical incidents information that they need right away so they can prepare and can be safe in their community,” Deputy Amanda Hanlon said.

The sheriff’s office said it hopes to host open houses and do annual surveys to get feedback from the community.