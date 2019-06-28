Monroe County Sheriff’s Department launches internal investigation

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has launched an internal investigation after a deputy failed to follow proper protocol when responding to a call involving an elderly woman.

The incident took place at the Metro PCS in Penfield when a concerned citizen called about the safety and emotional health of the woman in her 80’s.

The MSCO stated in a release that the deputy’s response does not appear to fall in line with their training standards for such emotionally charged calls.

He had a physical interaction with the woman in order to prevent her from leaving the store, which called for an internal investigation.

A video of the incident is being reviewed and the MSCO is working with all parties involved to develop a comprehensive summary and take appropriate action where needed.

