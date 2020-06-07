Monroe County sees one new COVID-19 death

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health announced on Sunday that the county has 32 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus since Saturday evening. The DPH said one more person has died from the virus, bringing the total to 236.

According to the DPH, of the 3,092 cases, 167 people are hospitalized. Seventeen of those hospitalized are in the ICU on ventilators.

These new individuals include:

– 1 Female between 10 and 19 years of age

– 2 Males between 10 and 19 years of age

– 4 Females in their 20s

– 1 Male in his 20s

– 2 Females in their 30s

– 2 Males in their 30s

– 4 Females in their 40s

– 1 Female in her 50s

– 3 Males in their 50s

– 2 Females in their 60s

– 1 Female in her 70s

– 1 Female in her 90s

There have been 2,292 people in total who have recovered from the coronavirus.