Monroe County sees no new COVID-19 deaths for two days in a row

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed 23 new cases of the coronavirus in Monroe County on Sunday. There are no new deaths from the virus for the second day in a row. In total there are 3,540 confirmed cases in Monroe County.

These new individuals include:

1 Male 10-20

6 Females, 4 Males; 20-30

1 Female, 4 Males; 30-40

0 40-50

1 Female, 1 Male; 50-60

4 Females, 60-70

1 Male 70-80

MCDPH said there are 76 people who are hospitalized with the virus and ten of those patients are in the ICU on ventilators.

According to the DPH, 3,131 people in Monroe County have recovered from the virus.