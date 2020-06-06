Monroe County sees 32 new cases of COVID-19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed on Saturday that there are 32 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the total number to 3,067.

These new individuals include:

– 1 Male under 10 years of age

– 1 Female between 10 and 19 years of age

– 6 Females in their 20s

– 4 Males in their 20s

– 4 Females in their 30s

– 1 Male in his 30s

– 2 Females in their 40s

– 1 Male in his 40s

– 4 Females in their 50s

– 2 Males in their 50s

– 2 Females in their 60s

– 1 Male in his 60s

– 1 Female in her 70s

– 2 Females in their 90s

The DPH said there are five new deaths since Friday for a total of 235 to date.

Of the 3,067 positive cases, 164 people are hospitalized. Sixteen of the 164 patients are in the ICU on ventilators.

There have been 2,284 people who have recovered from the virus. This number reflects the confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and known presumed positive COVID-19 cases.

According to the DPH, the 3-day average of daily total test taken in Monroe County is currently at 1697 tests per day (PCR and Antibody testing).

The DPH said tere have been 50621 total PCR tests received to date in Monroe County.