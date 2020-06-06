1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Monroe County sees 32 new cases of COVID-19

News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed on Saturday that there are 32 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the total number to 3,067.

These new individuals include:

–          1 Male under 10 years of age

–          1 Female between 10 and 19 years of age

–          6 Females in their 20s

–          4 Males in their 20s

–          4 Females in their 30s

–          1 Male in his 30s

–          2 Females in their 40s

–          1 Male in his 40s

–          4 Females in their 50s

–          2 Males in their 50s

–          2 Females in their 60s

–          1 Male in his 60s

–          1 Female in her 70s

–          2 Females in their 90s

The DPH said there are five new deaths since Friday for a total of 235 to date.

Of the 3,067 positive cases, 164 people are hospitalized. Sixteen of the 164 patients are in the ICU on ventilators.

There have been 2,284 people who have recovered from the virus. This number reflects the confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and known presumed positive COVID-19 cases.

According to the DPH, the 3-day average of daily total test taken in Monroe County is currently at 1697 tests per day (PCR and Antibody testing).

The DPH said tere have been 50621 total PCR tests received to date in Monroe County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss