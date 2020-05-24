1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Monroe County sees 21 new cases of COVID-19

News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Monday, April 20, 2020 filer, a woman gets a blood-test taken by medical personnel at a converted gym, in Cisliano, near Milan, Italy. Italy’s virus reopening phase was supposed to have been accompanied by a series of measures to limit infections in the onetime European epicenter of the pandemic: the distribution of millions of cheap surgical masks to pharmacies and tobacco shops nationwide, a pilot project of 150,000 antibody tests and, eventually, the roll-out of a contact-tracing app. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP, File)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed there are 21 new cases of the coronavirus in Monroe County on Sunday. There are three new deaths since Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths to 194.

Monroe County has 2,648 positive cases of the virus and 176 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 15 are in the ICU on ventilators.

These new individuals include:

– 7 Females in their 20s
– 2 Females in their 30s
– 1 Male in his 30s
– 1 Female in her 40s
– 1 Female in her 50s
– 1 Male in his 50s
– 1 Female in her 60s
– 1 Male in his 60s
– 1 Female in her 70s
– 1 Female in her 80s
– 2 Males in their 80s
– 1 Female in her 90s
– 1 Male in his 90s

The DPH said 1,643 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Monroe County as of Sunday. The county has tested 33,626 people for the virus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss