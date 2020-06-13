Monroe County sees 11 new cases of the coronavirus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health announced on Saturday that one more person has died from the coronavirus in Monroe County. The DPH also confirmed that there are eleven new positive cases of the virus, as well.

There have been 57,328 total PCR tests received to date in Monroe County.

These new individuals include:

– 2 Females in their 20s

– 1 Male in his 20s

– 2 Females in their 30s

– 1 Male in his 30s

– 1 Male in his 50s

– 2 Males in their 60s

– 2 Females in their 70s

In total, 248 people have died from the coronavirus. Of the 3,211 confirmed cases, 141 people are hospitalized. The DPH said 18 of the 141 patients are in the ICU on ventilators.

According to the DPH, 2,103 people have recovered from isolation.

“There have been 2416 total Recovered from Isolation to date,” the Monroe County DPH said. “This number reflects confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and known presumed positive COVID-19 cases.”