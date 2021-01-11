Monroe County seeks to hire additional nurses and support staff for COVID-19 vaccinations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello has announced that the County is seeking to hire 30 additional Registered Nurses to help with the COVID-19 vaccination effort.

These temporary positions will be assigned to the County’s COVID-19 vaccination PODs and will play an integral role in administering the vaccine to Monroe County and Finger Lakes region residents. Monroe County will consider retired nurses willing to renew their registrations pursuant to state guidelines.

The temporary RN positions will pay an average salary of $44,661 – $58,929 annually. These positions are in the Nursing Services Division of the Department of Public Health and will be assigned to the Immunization Program. The work will include administering vaccines both in the Immunization Clinic and at outreach clinics. Minimum qualifications include graduation from a regionally accredited or New York State registered school of nursing.

“We have a critical need for Registered Nurses and clinical professionals as we move forward through the phases of the COVID-19 vaccination plan. There’s an incredible sense of urgency to ramp up the vaccination effort to protect people and finally get through this pandemic, but that can only happen if we have properly trained professionals to inject the vaccine and enough vaccine to move through each phase and sector of the public. This is an opportunity to make a real difference in our fight against COVID-19 and to help put an end to this pandemic,” Bello said in a statement.

In addition to hiring RNs, Monroe County is seeking more clerical support staff for the COVID-19 POD locations. The additional positions will provide clerical support to clinical staff administering COVID-19 vaccines, ensuring data is properly recorded, and assisting the site coordinator as needed. Salary for the COVID-19 Health Clerk positions will be $15-$20 per hour. Minimum qualifications for the positions include graduation from high school or possession of an equivalency diploma and two years of office clerical or secretarial experience.

Full job description and application for the RN and COVID Health Clerk positions are available at www.monroecounty.gov.