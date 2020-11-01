Monroe County reports 132 confirmed COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Health Department reported 132 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last update. There were no new deaths reported, and the 7-day rolling average of new cases is 81 cases per day.
55 of those cases are in individuals in their 20s and below.
The ages of the new cases are as follows:
|Female under 10
|1
|Male under 10
|7
|Female 10-19
|6
|Male 10-19
|25
|Female in her 20s
|16
|Male in his 20s
|8
|Female in her 30s
|13
|Male in his 30s
|8
|Female in her 40s
|7
|Male in his 40s
|11
|Female in her 50s
|13
|Male in his 50s
|6
|Female in her 60s
|3
|Male in his 60s
|1
|Female in her 70s
|5
|Male in his 70s
|Female in her 80s
|1
|Male in his 80s
|1
|Female in her 90s
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|132
|TOTAL NEW CASES