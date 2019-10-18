Monroe County race for district attorney gets heated

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – (WROC) – There is a heated debate between the candidates for Monroe County District Attorney. It’s focusing on the belief that there is an outside force trying to influence the election’s outcome.

Incumbent Sandra Doorley says that her opponent Shani Curry Mitchell is partnering with a billionaire to influence the election. She says George Soros is behind the ads that take aim at her character and Mitchell knows all about it.

At a press conference today Doorley said George Soros is trying to influence the outcome of the election. The billionaire supports democratic candidates across the country. She says the ads are a gross misrepresentation of her character. She also believes Mitchell is involved.

“I an’t believe that she does not know of the exsisitence of these ads and I can’t believe that she was not a party to some of extend in the formation of these ads,” said Doorley.

Across town Mitchell held her own press conference. She says she understands why Doorley doesn’t like the ads. She says it calls into question her behavior as the district attorney and lack of fairness. But she denies being involved.

” I did not pay for these ads nor did my campaign,” said Mitchell. “I did not approve them.”

The ad in question has a disclaimer stating it was funded by the New York Justice and Public Safety Pac. It also states the ad wasn’t authorized by any candidate or a candidate’s committee.



Soros finances the New York Justice and Public Safety Pac.