Monroe County officials update COVID-19 numbers

The mayor and doctors are asking all of us to rely on science – not fear.

“We understand that people are afraid at this time and we recognize and acknowledge your fears but we also – most of all – need your help. We need you to stay home if you’re not feeling well and wash your hands,” said Mayor Lovely Warren.

Health officials say they do believe coronavirus will be transmitted in Rochester.

“As we’ve said before , it wasn’t a matter of it but when the virus would arrive here,” said County Executive Adam Bello.

But infectious disease specialists are most concerned about the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

Monroe County Schools are holding a press conference about new precautions being taken; that announcement is scheduled to happen tomorrow.

Points to remember: