ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announce two public safety leadership appointments Tuesday. They come after an investigation revealed serious shortcomings in the county’s probation department.

Kristine Durante was named Chief Probation Officer. Durante has been with the department since 1996, most recently as Assistant Chief Probation Officer/Assistant Probation Director. She begins immediately.

The probation department came under fire after a level 2 sex offender was found to be working less than 1,000 feet from a school. He and another man were charged with raping a teenage girl inside a corner store.

The incident prompted an investigation into the department that resulted in a series of changes in training and procedures, and resulted in the resignation of the former director.

That investigation was led by George Market, who Tuesday was appointed assistant director of public safety for the county.

Market is the former director of public integrity for the City of Rochester, and the former executive deputy chief for the RPD.

You can read the full report here.