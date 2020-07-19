Monroe County health officials confirm 19 new cases of COVID-19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Health officials with the Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed on Sunday that there are 19 new positive cases of the coronavirus in Monroe County. There have been no new deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours, so the total number of deaths remains at 279.

In total there are 4,204 confirmed cases of the virus in the county. Fifty-eight of those people are hospitalized and eight are in the intensive care unit on ventilators.

The DPH said 3,830 people who have recovered from the virus.